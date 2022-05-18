NWFD confirms issues with fire hydrants during fire that destroyed 14 new homes in Marana

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire District confirmed there were issues with the fire hydrants when they were battling Friday's fire at a new housing development in Marana, according to a statement released from fire agency Wednesday.

At around 11:31 p.m. Friday, NWFD crews were dispatched to the intersection of Giant Sacaton Drive and Arroyo Lupine Way in reference to a report of dozens of homes engulfed in flames in the Mesquite at Saguaro Bloom Community.

While the homes were in the early wood-framing stage of construction and not occupied, officials say it took about two hours to control the blaze.

NWFD officials say the "initial fire suppression efforts were hampered due to the lack of firefighting water available" due to the fire hydrants closest to the blaze were not functional at the time.

Once the fire was controlled, Northwest Fire District released that a total of 14 homes were damaged. In addition, no injuries were reported.

After contacting the D.R. Horton, NWFD said the hydrant system in the area are currently "functional and available for use."

A joint investigation involving the Marana Police Department, NWFD and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms has been launched in connection to the blaze.

Officials previously released that the investigators were investigating the fire as arson.

When asked if the home impacted by the fire had already been sold and if anything is being done to assist the buyers, representatives with D.R. Horton said they are working with local authorities.

Anyone with information about the blaze is advised to call 88-CRIME.