Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH
TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER INDEX FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153,
154, AND MOST OF 150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17 percent
mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

NWFD confirms issues with fire hydrants during fire that destroyed 14 new homes in Marana

  • Updated
  • 0
Arson investigation underway after fire damages 14 homes in Marana
Joe Nordlie

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire District confirmed there were issues with the fire hydrants when they were battling Friday's fire at a new housing development in Marana, according to a statement released from fire agency Wednesday.

At around 11:31 p.m. Friday, NWFD crews were dispatched to the intersection of Giant Sacaton Drive and Arroyo Lupine Way in reference to a report of dozens of homes engulfed in flames in the Mesquite at Saguaro Bloom Community.

While the homes were in the early wood-framing stage of construction and not occupied, officials say it took about two hours to control the blaze.

NWFD officials say the "initial fire suppression efforts were hampered due to the lack of firefighting water available" due to the fire hydrants closest to the blaze were not functional at the time.

Once the fire was controlled, Northwest Fire District released that a total of 14 homes were damaged. In addition, no injuries were reported.

After contacting the D.R. Horton, NWFD said the hydrant system in the area are currently "functional and available for use."

A joint investigation involving the Marana Police Department, NWFD and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms has been launched in connection to the blaze.

Officials previously released that the investigators were investigating the fire as arson.

When asked if the home impacted by the fire had already been sold and if anything is being done to assist the buyers, representatives with D.R. Horton said they are working with local authorities.

Anyone with information about the blaze is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

