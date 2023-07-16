Numerous shots fired during a house party in Casas Adobes

CASAS ADOBES, ARIZ. (KVOA)- Pima County Sherriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Casas Adobes, Arizona.
Deputies said there was a house party near Monmouth Ct. and Monmouth St. when a fight broke out. Numerous shots were fired. Deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. and when they arrived on scene, there wasn't any victims. Deputies said someone with a gunshot wound checked into a nearby hospital, but haven't confirmed if it's related to the shooting.
Neighbors told News 4 that they saw groups of teenagers running out of the house before police showed up. A suspect hasn't been located. The investigation is ongoing.