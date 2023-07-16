 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Numerous shots fired during a house party in Casas Adobes

  • Updated
  • 0
Lights and siren

Red and blue lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

 Evgen_Prozhyrko

CASAS ADOBES, ARIZ. (KVOA)- Pima County Sherriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Casas Adobes, Arizona.

Deputies said there was a house party near Monmouth Ct. and Monmouth St. when a fight broke out. Numerous shots were fired. Deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. and when they arrived on scene, there wasn't any victims. Deputies said someone with a gunshot wound checked into a nearby hospital, but haven't confirmed if it's related to the shooting. 

Neighbors told News 4 that they saw groups of teenagers running out of the house before police showed up. A suspect hasn't been located. The investigation is ongoing. 

Tags

Recommended for you