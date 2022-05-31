NRA CEO re-elected amidst controversies

The controversial head of the NRA will remain at the helm of the gun rights group.
Longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre was reelected by the National Rifle Association's Board of Directors Monday.
LaPierre has been in charge of the NRA's day-to-day operations since 1991.
And has shaped its no-compromise approach to lobbying against gun control.
LaPierre's position atop the NRA has been threatened by allegations that he used its money for personal expenses.
Including flights to the Bahamas on private jets.
The vote occurred at the end of the NRA's annual meeting in Houston.
300 miles east of Uvalde, where last week a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school.