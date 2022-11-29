Nothing to be ashamed about for Bourguet in Territorial Cup Game loss

TUCSON (KVOA) -- He did everything but win the game.
Trenton Bourguet displayed his ability to execute a precision passing game in Arizona State's 38-35 loss to Arizona in the 96th Territorial Cup Game.
The Marana High School grad became the first Tucson-based high school football player to start at quarterback for the Sun Devils in the rivalry game.
The rising redshirt senior threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns. His third three hundred yard passing game since he assumed the starting role after coming in for an injured Emory Jones and leading ASU to a dramatic home win over Washington on October 8.
Bourguet, a former walk-on, had played in ASU's historic 70-7 win over the Wildcats in the 94th Territorial Cup Game. But this was different. The keys to the car were now his and he didn't disappoint.
Bourguet carved up UA until the final two drives when Wildcats defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen unleashed Jacob Manu on him and the freshman linebacker got to the signal caller to force a pair of game-clinching turnovers.
Over 200 family and friends dressed in yellow shirts with Bourguet's signature TB16 brand sat in a section of the Zona Zoo cheering on their son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and idol.
Bourguet threw for over 7,600 yards in high school ('15-'18) for the Tigers with 86 touchdowns. Marana was 31-14 with three state tournament appearances during his prep career. The Tigers had seven straight losing seasons before Bourguet and a cast of his friends, who honed their skills on the flag football and 7-on-7 circuit, arrived on Emigh Road.
He wasn't the only Bourguet suited up for the Sun Devils in the 96th Territorial Cup Game, brother Coben is a walk-on wide receiver for ASU. The pair's younger brother Treyson is now the starting quarterback at Western Michigan.
What comes next for Bourguet is anybody's guess. You would think his performance down the stretch solidified his standing as the incumbent starter. But ASU has a new head coach in Kenny Dillingham and it will be his decision ultimately on how the Sun Devils move forward at the position.
One thing is for sure, Bourguet will continue to compete until the day he takes off his jersey for the last time.
BY THE NUMBERS:
('22) Trenton Bourguet:
- Starts: 5
- Record: 2-4
- Passing: 145/204
- Yards: 1,490
- TD: 11
- Interceptions: 6
- 300-yard games: 3
