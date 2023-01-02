Not done yet!

Happy New Year! Expect on and off showers today with additional valley rain and mountain snow on tap then another system impacts us tomorrow...
After a wet start to New Year's day, showers will linger around today as this system heads eastward. While accumulation will be much lighter compared to yesterday, it will slow down the morning and afternoon commute so give yourself extra time. Patchy dense fog will also be possible and wind gusts around 25 to 35 mph at times.
Lower elevations could pick up around 0.01" to 0.25" of rain and the higher elevations could see another 2" to 8" of snow, which will happen mainly before 11 AM. As a result, the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM this morning. Biggest impacts will be icy and slushy roads as well as low visibility thanks to gusty wind up to 35 mph! Always call the Catalina Highway Hotline number before heading up to Summerhaven. (520) 547-7510
A weaker system will pass through tomorrow bringing additional valley rain and mountain snow and light snow will be possible down to around 5,000 feet including Bisbee. After that, we'll dry out the rest of the work week before another opportunity for showers by the end of this upcoming weekend and into next week!
Temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 50s today and tomorrow with cold overnight lows on tap by Wednesday and Thursday morning as temps drop into the 20s and 30s across Southeastern Arizona!
- Today: On and off showers, mostly cloudy (50%). High: 55°
- Tonight: Isolated showers then mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 40°
- Tomorrow: Few showers, mostly cloudy (30%). High: 57°