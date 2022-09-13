Not done with the storms just yet!

After another active day yesterday, showers and storms will develop once again this afternoon especially east of Tucson. The biggest threat continues to be heavy rain, which could lead to flooding and flash flooding. Stay storm alert!
Beautiful start this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across Southeastern Arizona. Most of us are waking up dry but a couple isolated showers can't be ruled out this morning. The severe weather threat is lower compared to yesterday but not zero so keep your guard up. The best chance for storms will be to the east of Tucson in Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County.
Temperatures will only climb into the low 90s this afternoon but drier air will begin to work its way into Arizona and that means temperatures will begin to heat up. Looks like highs will push close to the triple digit mark Friday through the weekend. Then, our chance for storms could increase early next week and that could help cool our temperatures down a bit. More details to come!
- Today: Few showers and storms after 11 AM (30%). High: 92°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 69°
- Tomorrow: Warm with tons of sunshine. High: 93°