Not as breezy..

Slightly "cooler" today with highs only warming into the upper 80s this afternoon, which is close to average! Expect tons of sunshine with a lighter breeze this afternoon compared to yesterday.
Not as windy as yesterday but we'll still get gusts between 15 to 20 mph. Expect a lighter breeze Thursday and Friday before the wind picks up again this weekend. All of Arizona is under some kind of drought and here in Southeastern Arizona we are under a moderate to severe drought. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
Temperatures will warm into the low 90s by tomorrow afternoon and will push close to the triple digit mark by Saturday afternoon as an area of high pressure takes over! It won't last as another system passes by to the north bringing stronger winds over the weekend and "cooler" temperatures. Highs drop into the low 90s on Mother's Day and into the upper 80s early next week. The windiest days are looking like Sunday and Monday but it will stay breezy through midweek next week.
- Today: Sunny and near average. High: 89°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 55°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. High: 93°