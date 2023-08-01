 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Not as active today!

  • Updated
  • 0
MPI

Thunderstorm coverage will not be as great as yesterday but we'll still see a round of isolated storms this afternoon! Drying out and heating up as we work towards the weekend...

After an active Monday, we're expecting another round of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening but coverage will not be as widespread. Expect storms to fire up during the early afternoon. The main threats will be localized heavy rain, damaging wind, and lightning. We could see a slight uptick in activity tomorrow and Thursday so continue to stay storm alert!

Temperatures will warm up a little bit more than yesterday but highs will sit right around 100 degrees, even for the hottest spots. High pressure will eventually take over by the weekend, which will not only heat us up but will also dry us out. Areas to the south and east of Tucson and along the International Border will still see isolated thunderstorms but the rest of us will stay dry. Temperatures could push between 104 and 113 degrees this weekend so an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Friday through Sunday for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County.

  • Today: Few PM storms (20%). High: 101°
  • Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 76°
  • Tomorrow: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 103°