Not as active today!

Thunderstorm coverage will not be as great as yesterday but we'll still see a round of isolated storms this afternoon! Drying out and heating up as we work towards the weekend...
After an active Monday, we're expecting another round of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening but coverage will not be as widespread. Expect storms to fire up during the early afternoon. The main threats will be localized heavy rain, damaging wind, and lightning. We could see a slight uptick in activity tomorrow and Thursday so continue to stay storm alert!
Temperatures will warm up a little bit more than yesterday but highs will sit right around 100 degrees, even for the hottest spots. High pressure will eventually take over by the weekend, which will not only heat us up but will also dry us out. Areas to the south and east of Tucson and along the International Border will still see isolated thunderstorms but the rest of us will stay dry. Temperatures could push between 104 and 113 degrees this weekend so an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Friday through Sunday for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County.
- Today: Few PM storms (20%). High: 101°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 103°