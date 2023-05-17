Northbound Lane closures on Oracle Road start May 22 for median maintenance

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) – Starting on May 22nd through May 26th, The Town of Oro Valley Street Operations will perform bi-annual median maintenance on Oracle Road.

The northbound left lane from Ina to milepost 84 (just north of Big Wash Overlook Place) is the only lane that will be affected. The lane will be closed everyday between 8:30am to 1:30pm as crews working north.

Outside of construction hours, all northbound lanes of Oracle Road will be open.

Construction signs, arrows, message board and traffic control will be in place during work hours. Drivers are asked to pay attention and use caution while driving in the work zone.

Median maintenance work will include tree trimming, weed control, dead plant and trash removal and raking.

Although Oracle Road is a state route and managed by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), the Town has had an intergovernmental agreement with ADOT since 2010 for median landscape maintenance on Oracle Road within Oro Valley Town limits.

The Town of Oro Valley appreciates your patience and attention to safety as staff works to beautify Oracle Road.