Non-profits receive grant for solar installation

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Drawing Studio has been around for 30 years and now it's getting a modern upgrade.
It's one of seven local nonprofits to receive a $30,000 grant to upgrade to solar energy.
"This is an incredible opportunity for us. We'll save about $6000 every year on those bills," said the Drawing Studio's Emiel Brott.
The Inflation Reduction Act shaved $10,000 off the solar bill which the Drawing Studio will invest in its equity programs.
"The equity programs are designed where people can com in and they don't have to pay anything for art classes if they have a financial need," Brott said.
The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona will invest $630,000 with the following nonprofits in the first round of funding: Bicas, Coyote TaskForce, The Drawing Studio, The Edge School, Sonoran Glass School, Youth on Their Own and Emerge: Center Against Domestic Violence.
Solar United Neighbors and Tucson Electric Power are also partnering with the foundation.