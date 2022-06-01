Nogales Walmart closed after semi crashes into store

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly crashed his semi-trailer truck in a Walmart in Nogales early Wednesday morning.
At around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nogales Police Department received a report about a semi-truck that "intentionally collided into the front of the Walmart" located at 100 W. White Park Dr. near Grand Avenue.
NPD said the driver of the truck, later identified as Christian Andrews from New Mexico, was taken into custody in connection to the incident.
The department said a DUI investigation is underway.
This Walmart will remain closed until further notice as repairs are made.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.