Nogales updates Council member credit card policies after audit of Mayor spending

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Nogales now has updated Mayor and council member credit card and travel policies after a review from City Attorney Jose Machado.
The review was at the request of the City Council following an audit of Mayor Jorge Maldonado's credit card expenses which found several areas of concern such as invoices and itemized receipts not being provided.
The new policies still allow the mayor and council to request credit cards, but they are to only be used for city business and must be supported by a memorandum issued by the City which asks for certain information.
The charges then must be approved by the council at each monthly regular meeting and any charges without itemized receipts and supporting documents are not to be approved. The policies state any illegitimate charges are the responsibility of the person who makes them and the council will then determine the appropriate punishments.
One of the most vocal critics of the mayor's expenses has been councilmember Saulo Bonilla. He told News 4 Tucson Wednesday that he supports the new policy changes and believes it makes everything very clear in black and white.