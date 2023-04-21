Nogales to audit staff credit cards after questions of Mayor's expenses

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Nogales will soon be auditing the use of all City-issued credit cards after questions were raised about Mayor Jorge Maldonado's expenses.
The audit was announced by retiring City Manager Edward Dickie during an April 5th council meeting, after councilmember Saulo Bonilla requested a vote to demand a full audit.
Dickie told the council there would be an audit whether they voted or not. The council refrained from voting due to not knowing how much the audit would cost.
Dickie made it clear he feels the Mayor and Council should not have credit cards even though he was the one who approved issuing the Mayor a card in January.
“I wouldn’t have a card if I was an elected official because even though you’re on the up and up this is where we’re at," Dickie said to the Mayor.
Soon after councilmember Esther Melendez-Lopez asked Mayor Maldonado if he would be giving the card back. He responded, "No, because I am not going to pay out of my pocket, take away from my family, for city business."
It was discovered by council in March that Maldonado had a credit card. Councilmember Bonilla said he was very concerned because since 2013 the City had a policy not to issue credit cards to the elected officials.
The council, with Bonilla voting against it, approved changing the rules to now allow all the councilmembers and mayor to have cards.
So far though Mayor Maldonado remains the only one with a card.
Bonilla said he's concerned by the Mayor's expenses.
“[He's] buying personal toiletries, shampoos, body wash, why should tax payers be paying for that?" he questioned.
On April 4th, City Attorney Jose Machado sent city leaders guidelines on credit card use. He said they are not to be used for personal expenses like snacks or for alcohol.
News 4 Tucson obtained all of the Mayor's expenses since he took office in January through the end of March. He did not purchase alcohol but purchased snacks for his office, frequent restaurant purchases including hundreds on fine dining with other dignitaries, he also pays for YouTube TV and Roku subscriptions.
He also spent nearly $1,000 just on city shirts for himself.
News 4 Tucson requested an interview with Mayor Maldonado more than a week ago, he did not respond. He has publicly defended his purchases as being needed for the frequent work he does to promote the City.
For the first time on Thursday during a Council meeting, they had to approve the expenses from the previous month. It's a change in procedure that they will now have to approve council credit card purchases every month. The council approved the expenses. The City's Finance Director said she saw no red flags.
The expenses and high turn over that has been facing the City has left some residents like Jordano Ricardo feeling distrust with City leaders.
“They’re here to serve the community and with that I definitely feel some distrust because of the circumstances they have our city in," Ricardo said.
Dickie told News 4 Tucson the audit will cost about $250 per hour, but no more than $7,000. He said the proposal will go before the City Council on May 16th.