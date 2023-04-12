Nogales threatened with possible lawsuit by former City Attorney

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Nogales has received a Notice of Claim from its former City Attorney Michael Massee threatening possible legal action against the City.
In the Claim, Massee said he felt pressured by former Mayor Arturo Garino and councilmember Saulo Bonilla to take legal action against Jorge Maldonado, who was Garino's main political rival at the time.
Maldonado was a councilmember and is now the mayor after defeating Garino.
The issue stemmed from a legal concern discovered last year by the City Council. They learned Maldonado had not paid his personal sewer fees to the City for years.
Massee brought civil action against Maldonado but dropped it when he paid back what was owed. The County Attorney also decided to not pursue a case against Maldonado.
According to the NOC, that upset Garino who he said "became very angry."
Massee claims Garino and Bonilla were trying to control the course of litigation from behind the scenes, which he said Garino had no authority to do but even if he did felt it would be unethical due to the political conflict of interest. He states that there were multiple phone conversations and writings that he argues should not be bound by attorney client privilege.
Massee claims he expected his employment with the City would continue but his contract was not renewed in September. He argues that Garino had postponed a city council meeting in September until after his contract's expiration date to avoid the renewal being brought up in the meeting.
News 4 Tucson spoke with several Nogales residents who told us they have lost faith in City leaders.
"As a resident, we have been neglected," said Jordano Ricardo.
Ricardo said he's lived in Nogales all his life and believes the people are not being represented well by those in City Hall.
His feelings are shared by another man who had first hand experience dealing with some city leaders, he didn't want his identity known.
He told us the Notice of Claim and allegations made by Massee are "believable" and a concern, pointing to the current state of affairs within the City.
"City Hall is always in crisis," he said.
The man told us he had great concerns himself with Garino's leadership.
"He was self-serving and on an ego trip," he said.
This all comes in the midst of an internal staffing crisis as the City sees high turnover.
The Housing Director just recently retired amid a "substandard" rating given to the City's Housing Department by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
City Manager Edward Dickie announced his resignation due at the end of the month. Leaving a clear power struggle ahead.
News 4 Tucson reached out to every councilmember and Mayor Maldonado about the NOC, only councilmember Octavio Gradillas Jr. responded. He said he doesn't feel comfortable discussing the matter.
City Manager Dickie referred us to the City Attorney, who told us his office will not comment on the issue.
News 4 Tucson spoke to Massee, he told us he would consider our request for an interview but has yet to schedule anything or make any statements.
Massee is asking for $260,000 to settle the claim. The City has 60 days to respond or else Massee can file a lawsuit.