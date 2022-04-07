Nogales sees uptick in high-speed pursuits

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cochise County is keeping their streets safe with the help of a task force.
Since March, federal, local, and state law enforcement agencies are going after drivers who are transporting illegal immigrants.
News 4 Tucson learned Nogales, Ariz. is also facing the same problem and is going at it in a different direction.
According to Nogales Police Department, their officers have seen an uptick in high-speed chases as well.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office officials said they are also seeing drivers fleeing from deputies.
Just this week, 19-year-old Christina Ana Marie Bermudez of Tucson was arrested by Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies.
Officials said she fled from officers in a stolen car.
She had illegal drugs on her and was transporting three undocumented immigrants.
Nogales police added its a problem they are involved in at least two pursuits a day.
"We put out directives that we will be selective as far as the chases or the pursuits that we will engage in," Chief Roy Bermudez said.
This to protect the public.
In Cochise County, high-speed chases occur daily on Highway 92 where high speed chases are occurring daily on Highway 92.
Sheriff Mark Dannels said the newly formed Safe Streets Task Force is making waves.
"We're decreasing those high-risk pursuits which is a very big concern of ours," Dannels said. "Plus, they are seeing there are consequences for doing it. I mean, you have to have consequences for doing it. So again, I am excited and I applaud the collective effort of this because that's what is making it work."
Nogales Chief Roy Bermudez said they do not have a task force, but work closely with local, state and federal partners.
Since the task force began in Cochise County, they have apprehended more than 150 undocumented immigrants.
"We're looking into it," Bermudez said. It might lead into it might lead into something like that however we are still in the process of trying to find out when these pursuits happen because they are sporadically."