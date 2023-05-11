Nogales residents react to end of Title 42

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - As Title 42 nears its end, News 4 Tucson spent Thursday morning at the Nogales border. Traffic at both entry ports were moving smoothly as of Thursday early afternoon.

News 4 Tucson spoke with Dora Taddey in Nogales. She's lived in Rio Rico for about 40 years. She shared that she immigrated from Mexico, and she says she feels fortunate to be living here, but has mixed emotions about Title 42 coming to an end.

“I do feel that we all deserve a better life and opportunities. But it's sad that this is coming to an end because what's going to happen to all of those persons who are trying to make it into the United States,” said Dora Taddey.

Our team spoke with a handful of others near the border off camera.

They said they weren't concerned with the rush of expected migrants in this area. They said Nogales is a smaller border community and they don't expect to see the same flood of people as seen in Texas or California.