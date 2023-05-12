Nogales residents have mixed opinions on Title 42 aftermath

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Title 42 has officially expired. It lifted late Thursday night.
The big question: Are we going to see the same influx of migrants at the Nogales border that many are seeing in Texas, California and even other parts of Arizona?
News 4 Tucson had team coverage in Nogales Thursday leading up to the end of Title 42 and after it lifted at 9 p.m. Arizona time Thursday night.
Following its lift, there were extra Border Patrol agents driving around Nogales with Nogales police officers. However, our team didn't see any massive groups of people waiting to get in like we are seeing in other communities across the southern border.
News 4 Tucson’s reporter in Nogales Thursday night said the walk-in gates closed on time and he said there wasn't an unusual amount of road traffic crossing the border in either direction.
Besides the extra Border Patrol agents, he said it looked like any other normal night in Nogales.
News 4 Tucson spoke with a handful of people in Nogales. They had mixed opinions about their expectations for the expected influx of migrants in this area.
“I don't think we're going to see as much because I think Texas is bigger and we're a smaller border town so people are more inclined to go to bigger cities,” said Dora Taddey, a Rio Rico resident.
“A lot of people are going to be coming over thinking that they're qualified. So I hope we're able to withstand the wave,” said Jose Trabino, another resident from Rio Rico.
News 4 Tucson will have crews at the Nogales border throughout the day Friday to monitor the impact of the first full day after Title 42’s lift.
