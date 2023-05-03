Nogales preparing for end of Title 42 and military troops

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - With the anticipated end of Title 42 next week, Nogales is preparing for the possible influx of undocumented immigrants.
One of the areas only shelters, the Crossroads Rescue Mission has already been seeing an increase in activity.
Operations Director Jason Gonzales said they have been seeing a steady increase in the number of migrants from countries like Venezuela and Colombia as well as Guatemala.
“I am aware there are two buses a day going out of Nogales from the border to Tucson right now, so we are seeing quite a bit of people who are asylum seekers who are coming," he said.
Their resources are very limited, he worries there could be a spike in people more than they can handle but said they have the ability to send people in need to other shelters in Tucson.
He is in favor of the Biden Administrations' announcement that the military will be sending 1,500 troops to the border in a supporting role for CBP.
Gonzales hopes it can serve as a deterrent for illegal crossings.
Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado told News 4 Tucson he welcomes the support and says there is a need for more resources but he worries communication between the federal government, state and local leaders will be disjointed.
He said he was never invited to meet with the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas during a recent visit to the border. He isn't happy with how the current administration has handled the border.
“Look at everything we’re struggling with," he said.
He feels the local residents and their elected representatives are too often forgotten when these decisions impact their daily lives.
He wants to organize a meeting with all officials with a stake in the border response soon, he hopes to get a clear picture and a coordinated plan of what's to come.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway also said he's very disappointed in the Biden Administrations handling of the border.
He believes Title 42 should have been removed a long time ago because it was a Covid19 pandemic response.
Sheriff Hathaway said he believes there should be hearing officers and judges right at the border to process the growing number of immigration cases.
He fears what the optics of military troops in the middle of Nogales would do to the already struggling local economy.
"If it gives the impression we are in a warzone that will drive visitors away and we depend a lot on tourism," Sheriff Hathaway explained.
But some would argue with the vast amount of deadly drugs flowing through this usually calm border town that it's already in the middle of a war.