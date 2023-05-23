Nogales Police investigating violent threat at elementary school

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) – Today at around 11:43am, Nogales Police Department responded to Lincoln Elementary School after reports of a violent threat.

The threat was written on a bathroom wall and warned of violence that would take place at the school.

Officers are still investigating the threat, with the support of staff from the school.

According to NPD, at no time were students or staff ever in danger during the investigation.

After this and other similar incidents, the NPD and Nogales Unified School District want to emphasize that they have a zero-tolerance policy in these incidents. They say they will continue working together to provide a safe environment for their students.