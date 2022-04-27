Nogales PD to honor fallen officer on four-year anniversary

NOGALES (KVOA) — The Nogales Police Department is remembering one of their own Wednesday.

April 27 marks four years since NPD officer Jesus Cordova was shot and killed in the line of duty.

In 2018, Cordova responded to a call of an armed carjacking. He was shot as he pulled the carjacker over.

NPD will hold a commemoration ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. at 631 W Mesa Verde Drive.

