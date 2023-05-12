Nogales not seeing expected influx of migrants after Title 42's end

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Now that Title 42 has been lifted, is the Nogales border seeing the same influx of migrants that many are seeing in Texas, California, and even other parts of Arizona?
"The reality is that there's not much of a change because even though Title 42 has finally gone away after 3 years, 1 month, and 3 weeks, the reality is that the restrictions from the southern border still continue," said Pedro De Velasco.
While at the Mariposa Port of Entry Friday morning, News 4 Tucson met Pedro De Velasco, the Director of Education and Advocacy for the Kino Border Initiative - a binational organization currently helping educate and assist those looking to navigate U.S. immigration laws.
Thursday, the organization held a town hall at their center in Nogales, Sonora to explain to individuals trying to get into the United States what the end of Title 42 really means.
"We went over the consequences of crossing remotely," said De Velasco. "That there are severe consequences what will be considered by the U.S. authorities crossing illegally."
De Velasco told News 4 Tucson that the lift of Title 42 hasn't created the anticipated chaos in this border community.
"Despite the narrative of the hundreds of thousands of migrants, the reality is that there were approximately 200 hundred people in Nogales," said De Velasco.
Others our crew spoke to in Nogales felt similar, saying Nogales is a smaller border town and they didn't expect to see what other cities across the southern border have.
