Nogales loses City Manager, Housing Director amid "substandard" housing department review

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Nogales is looking for a new City Manager only a few weeks since also losing its Housing Department Director.
City Manager Edward Dickie gave his resignation this week, the City Council announcing the search for his replacement at its meeting Wednesday. The position has seen high turnover the past few years.
Last month Housing Department Director Robert Thompson announced his retirement, he was appointed to the position in 2021.
His retirement came just as the department fell into turmoil after a failing grade from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
News 4 Tucson obtained a letter sent to City leaders, including Mayor Jorge Maldonado, that informed them HUD has ranked the Nogales Housing Department "substandard" after scoring it 21 out of 40 on its Public Housing Assessment System.
“[It was] on going regular reports that we had not turned in that threw us off to a phase where the Housing Department in Nogales would start losing some funding," Mayor Maldonado said.
The Mayor said they are already working on fixing the problems and replying to HUD to try and avoid any lose of funding.
The City is actively looking for Thompson's replacement.
The Mayor said it's clear the need for low income housing has grown and he said they need to look at options of acquiring more available housing.
Jason Gonzales, a Nogales resident and Operations Director for the Crossroads Rescue Mission Nogales, told us he's concerned by the HUD review and feels people in need are suffering the consequences.
“I see a lot of selectiveness with some people. Some people can get in the next day, others can’t get in until 8 months down the road," he said.
Gonzales has been through severe poverty and knows the struggle of finding housing.
“I live pay check to pay check and still know the struggles to this day," he said.
He sees many families struggling that turn to Crossroads Rescue Mission for help, he fears City leaders have not been taking the needs of impoverished residents seriously enough.
“We are going to see it, we are going to see it everyday when they come in and still don’t have a place to stay.”
But the HUD review may pale in comparison to other problems the City will face, said City Councilmember Saulo Bonilla.
Bonilla believes the City is in the middle of a crisis.
“Now it’s in chaos, our City Manager is leaving and more people are coming soon," Bonilla said.
Bonilla believes staff and department heads are leaving the City due to a "toxic" work environment.
“[It's] hostile, people are uncomfortable to come to work. Things have changed," he explained.
Bonilla believes Thompson was unfairly blamed for the poor HUD review and said that he regularly provided the Housing Commission updates and that the poor performance should have come at no surprise.
Bonilla fears it could take at least a year to find a permanent replacement for the City Manager. He said this will double the work of the interim City Manager and slow down important services and needs that come up for his constituents.