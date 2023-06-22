Nogales John Doe identity confirmed after 20-year-old cold case

NEW JERSEY (KVOA) - Students from Ramapo College in New Jersey have identified a Nogales John Doe after 20 years.
Nogales John Doe’s identity has been confirmed as Donald Sigurd Hadland, Jr. thanks to students of the Ramapo College of New Jersey Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center.
Hadland’s remains were found in a hotel room in Nogales, Arizona in 2002, where he had registered for a room under a false identity just before his death.
Although a fingerprint match was found revealing a possible identity as Hadland, questions regarding his identity remained unanswered due to conflicting identifying information.
The Pima County Office of the Medical Examine called him “Nogales John Doe” and his remains were interred in 2003 in Nogales.
Students in the IGG matched genetic material to identify the John Doe as Hadland.
“This case was unique as there was an investigative lead to the identity of Donald Hadland Jr. to begin with,” said Ramapo IGG Certificate Program Director Cairenn Binder. “The students were able to compile additional supporting information using investigative genetic genealogy to demonstrate how Nogales John Doe’s genetic matches were consistent with Donald Hadland Jr.”
This case is the first announced successful identification for the IGG Center at Ramapo College of New Jersey.
