Nogales City Council orders review of policies after Mayor audit

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - During Wednesday's meeting the Nogales City Council passed a motion asking the City Attorney to review City policies and potentially update them after reviewing an outside audit of the Mayor's credit card expenses.
The council discussed the audit for more than an hour behind closed doors in an executive session before only briefly discussing it publicly.
The council "found no intentional wrongdoing" said councilmember Octavio Gradillas Jr.
Councilmember Saulo Bonilla previously told News 4 Tucson's Chorus Nylander that he believed Mayor Jorge Maldonado broke the law.
"I will walk it [the audit] myself to the attorney generals office," he said last week.
But during the discussion of the audit at Wednesday's meeting he stayed quite and approved the motion for the City Attorney's review of procedures.
The audit was conducted by an outside consulting firm and found five main areas of concern.
The issues found included per diem costs that were paid but not reported as taxable income for travel that didn’t have any overnight stays, which could be an issue with the IRS.
Also itemized receipts for 17 of 71 charges were not provided.
Purchase orders were prepared and dated after the date of the invoice.
The Mayor’s inauguration costs exceeded the original budget and cost more than three times what the past two mayor’s spent.
That inauguration also was clouded with some invoices not provided and reimbursement costs paid out to one woman, named Anna Parada who provided no itemized proof of the expenses.
Parada showed up at the meeting and demanded council clear her name, she said she did what city leaders told her to do and was given little guidance.
"I want my name cleared, I want this to be taken care of in writing that everything was cleared up. I think the city should be scared because the next step is legal action," she told News 4 Tucson.
