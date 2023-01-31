Nogales border traffic becoming more of a disruption

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Traffic southbound heading into Nogales, Mexico is becoming a more disruptive issue for residents in Nogales, Arizona.
In past years, traffic usually only got out of hand on Friday evenings or on holidays, but now it's an almost daily occurrence. On Monday News 4 Tucson observed long lines forming by 3 p.m.
"The traffic, oh my god," said resident Acelia Pena.
Pena is a local school bus driver and traffic is her mortal enemy, which she is having to fight every day near the port of entry downtown.
“I am a bus driver and have a lot of problems when I get the kids on Morley because of the line," she explained.
Nogales has a new mayor, Jorge Maldonado. He told News 4 Tucson that he crosses the border about three to four times a week and has experienced the long wait times himself. This past weekend he had to wait more than 45 minutes.
When things are really backed up he said people can be waiting more than an hour.
But why now? Maldonado said most often it has to do with border security measures on both sides of the border. In Mexico, the newly formed National Guard has taken over border inspections.
“Coming North it’s mostly drugs that are the issue. Going south it’s ammunition, guns and cash flow," he said.
Maldonado said there is little the U.S. can do about it right now.
“Mexico is willing to help in opening more gates but we are still going to be at the random checks and what the National Guard personnel says," he said.
For a long time the City has forced southbound traffic to line up via Crawford Street to avoid lines blocking off much of the downtown area. With very little space to work with Maldonado said there are few further options the City can take to alleviate the impacts.
He told us plans to completely redesign the downtown port of entry are in the early stages but he hopes they can come up with designs to better deal with traffic congestion. He also hopes they can look at ways to deal with the railway that cuts straight through downtown.
“Everybody is understanding looking at the situation. When we look at the redesign of the port that is something very important that we are trying to figure how we handle future paths into Mexico," he explained.
The port of entry redesign he hopes will be completed within the next few years.