Nogales Baseball loses 3-2 in state final

TEMPE (KVOA) -- Nogales' run for a 12th state championship in baseball came up just a bit short Tuesday afternoon in Tempe.

Buckeye Verrado beat the Apaches 3-2 at Diablo Stadium to win the program's 1st state title. The Vipers (26-5) had previously been to the Conference 5A final in 2018 when they lost to Peoria Liberty.

Verrado pitcher Joe Perez did not allow Nogales a hit through the first four innings and the Apaches managed just four hits on the game.

Nogales' offense was led this season by Demetrio Crisantes. He had 26 extra-base hits (15 doubles, 4 triples and 7 home runs) on his way to hitting .485. The infielder is signed to play his college ball at UA.

For Nogales (31-4) it was their fifth state championship game appearance since 2014. The Apaches won back-to-back Conference 4A titles in 2017 and 2018 but are now 0-2 in the Final since their move to Conference 5A.

