NOAA pressed for answers as dead whale washes up on NJ beach – the 9th in just 2 months

KVOA (TUCSON) – A 29,000-pound, 35-foot humpback whale was found washed up and dead on the coast of New Jersey on Feb. 13, marking him as the ninth whale to wash up on beaches in the NY-NJ area within the past two months.
Of the nine whales found dead since Dec. 5, two were sperm whales and the other seven were humpback whales. Six of the nine whales died in New Jersey.
Since 2016, 178 or more humpback whales along the east coast have been found dead in what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is labeling an “unusual mortality event.”
NOAA held a teleconference on Jan. 18 to address the issue and speak to some reporters about probable causes of the “unusual mortality event” after blowback from the public.
NOAA stated that they have only been able to examine about half of the 178 carcasses and believe that about 40% of the whales that have been examined were struck by a large vessel.
“There are no known connections between any of this offshore wind activity and any whale stranding regardless of species”, said Benjamin Laws with the Permits and Conservation Division of NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources.
However, later in the teleconference, a reporter asked the question: “And none of these things, again, just to be crystal clear, has been shown to affect harm or potentially even kill whales or marine mammals, correct?”
Brian Hooker, a member of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, responded: “I think the way we've been describing it, and I invite Ben or others to describe there, it has the potential to have a behavioral influence, and that's what's been the primary effect that we anticipate could occur. But we have no documented cases of it actually occurring in the field.
Laws then quickly intervened, saying: “Well, I just want to be unambiguous, there is no information that would support any suggestion that any of the equipment that's being used in support of wind development for these site characterization surveys could directly lead to the death of a whale.”
National non-profit organizations such as Clean Ocean Action (COA) aren’t satisfied with NOAA’s explanation and are calling on activists to look toward offshore wind projects as the culprit.
COA has written a letter and called on President Biden to investigate the cause of the deaths as well as demanded a full-stop on “any new, pending, and planned offshore wind permitting, leasing activities, solicitations, power purchase agreements, consistency reviews, and other offshore wind development activities within the Atlantic Ocean from Cape May, NJ, to Montauk Point, NY, until an assessment of the cause of these marine mammal deaths is determined and publicly agreed upon measures can be enacted.”
The NOAA has not released a statement regarding the humpback whale that washed up dead in Manasquan, NJ on Feb. 13.
