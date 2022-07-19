'No threat found' after UArizona College of Nursing evacuated due to bomb threat

TUCSON (KVOA) — No threat has been found in connection to the bomb threat that was reported at the University of Arizona College of Nursing Tuesday afternoon.
According to the university's emergency alert service shared at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, University of Arizona Police Department officers were dispatched to the nursing college located at 1304 N. Martin Ave. near Campbell Avenue and Speedway Boulevard in reference to a bomb threat.
After initially evacuating the area, UAPD released that its officers gave the "all clear," allowing patrons to return to the building.
Details surrounding the case are limited at this time.
