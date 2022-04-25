No suspects sought, no arrests made after fight in southeast-side home escalates to shooting death

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was shot dead after he was allegedly involved in a confrontation with residents of home on the southeast side Sunday.
According to Tucson Police Department, 44-year-old William Hall was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma by TPD officers in a home at 6516 E. Stella Rd. near Wilmot and Golf Links roads at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a report of a shooting.
Hall succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.
A investigation into the incident revealed that Halls was shot after a confrontation with the home's occupants escalated into a physical altercation.
While detectives believe Hall and the residents of the home knew each other, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at this time. In addition, no suspects are sought in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is advised to call 88-CRIME.