No signs of trauma reported after hiker found dead on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON (KVOA) — A hiker is dead after he was found unresponsive on the Arizona Trail in Mount Lemmon Monday morning.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, a group of hikers walking the Arizona Trail on Mount Lemmon came across an unresponsive man, later identified as 59-year-old James Gregory Kahlstorf, sometime Monday morning.
Shortly after the hikers contacted authorities, personnel with Pima County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue arrived at the scene, located near Rice Peak and pronounced Kahlstorf dead at the scene.
PCSD said at this time, there are no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances surrounding 59-year-old's death.
Kahlstorf's family has since been notified of his passing.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.