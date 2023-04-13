No pressure on Roadrunners as they prep for post-season

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Roadrunners still do not know who they will play in the 1st round of Calder Cup Pacific Divisional playoffs.
Coachella Valley beat Ontario Wednesday night 3-2 whole 1st place Calgary fell to Abbotsford 2-0. As a result the Firebirds closed to within one point of the Wranglers for the division title with two games left to play.
Calgary will continue their three-game series at the Canucks on Friday and Saturday while Coachella Valley will play on the road in Bakersfield this weekend.
The loser of the race for the division title will host the Roadrunners.
Tucson wrapped up the 7th seed last weekend when the Roadrunners rallied from a 4-0 deficit in their second game against Texas and forced overtime.
Forward Michael Carcone enters the weekend with a two-point advantage for the points title in the American Hockey League. Carcone leads Syracuse center Alex Barre-Boulet 84-82.
Playoff Round Passes are on sale at TucsonRoadrunners.com/WhiteoutCentral should the Roadrunners move on to the Second Round to host playoff hockey at the Tucson Arena.
Tucson will be on the road for the full best-of-three series in the first round of the playoffs taking place between April 18 and 23.
For The First Round, the Roadrunners have partnered with Main Event at 4700 South Landing Way as the official Watch Party Site of the Playoffs. Main Event will host Watch Parties for each Tucson road game in the Playoffs with food and drink specials, discounted play cards, and more available for Roadrunners fans.
NEXT UP
Tucson finishes the season with the San Jose Barracuda. The Roadrunners eliminated the Barracuda from playoff contention with their late rally last Saturday.
Tucson has a 3-2-1-0 record against the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks this season, with two of the three wins coming by at least three goals.
The series opener between the Roadrunners and Barracuda on Friday, April 14 is the third El Lazo de Tucson Night of the season Presented by the City of Tucson. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free “El Polvo” Bobblehead, “El Polvo” is the alternate El Lazo identity of Roadrunners Mascot Dusty.