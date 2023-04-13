 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with
gusts between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

No pressure on Roadrunners as they prep for post-season

  • Updated
  • 0

Michael Carcone didn't need to score last Saturday to inspire his team to a comeback that pushed Tucson into the post-season.

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Roadrunners still do not know who they will play in the 1st round of Calder Cup Pacific Divisional playoffs.

Coachella Valley beat Ontario Wednesday night 3-2 whole 1st place Calgary fell to Abbotsford 2-0. As a result the Firebirds closed to within one point of the Wranglers for the division title with two games left to play.

Calgary will continue their three-game series at the Canucks on Friday and Saturday while Coachella Valley will play on the road in Bakersfield this weekend.

The loser of the race for the division title will host the Roadrunners.

Tucson wrapped up the 7th seed last weekend when the Roadrunners rallied from a 4-0 deficit in their second game against Texas and forced overtime.

Forward Michael Carcone enters the weekend with a two-point advantage for the points title in the American Hockey League. Carcone leads Syracuse center Alex Barre-Boulet 84-82.

Playoff Round Passes are on sale at TucsonRoadrunners.com/WhiteoutCentral should the Roadrunners move on to the Second Round to host playoff hockey at the Tucson Arena.

Tucson will be on the road for the full best-of-three series in the first round of the playoffs taking place between April 18 and 23.

For The First Round, the Roadrunners have partnered with Main Event at 4700 South Landing Way as the official Watch Party Site of the Playoffs. Main Event will host Watch Parties for each Tucson road game in the Playoffs with food and drink specials, discounted play cards, and more available for Roadrunners fans.

Tucson is back in the post-season for 3rd time

There's no pressure on the Roadrunners as they prepare for the final weekend of the regular season

NEXT UP

Tucson finishes the season with the San Jose Barracuda. The Roadrunners eliminated the Barracuda from playoff contention with their late rally last Saturday.

Tucson has a 3-2-1-0 record against the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks this season, with two of the three wins coming by at least three goals.

The series opener between the Roadrunners and Barracuda on Friday, April 14 is the third El Lazo de Tucson Night of the season Presented by the City of Tucson. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free “El Polvo” Bobblehead, “El Polvo” is the alternate El Lazo identity of Roadrunners Mascot Dusty.

Copyright 2023 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

The Tucson Roadrunners contributed to this story.

Tags

Recommended for you