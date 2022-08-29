No more free at-home COVID-19 tests from federal government

The Biden Administration will suspend the distribution of free at-home COVID-19 tests this week.
The government says the suspension will take place Friday because of insufficient congressional funding.
According to a senior administration official, a stockpile of the tests is being depleted, and officials want to have enough on hand in the event of a fall surge.
While the free tests will no longer be available through covidtests.gov, they will still be distributed in other ways, including at 15,000 federally supported community sites such as libraries and pharmacies.