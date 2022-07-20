No Mega Millions winner, jackpot grows to $660 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to 660 million dollars after there were no winners to match all of Tuesday's numbers.
There were four lucky people who drew the first five numbers - they win one million dollars a piece.
According to the mega millions website, the 630 million dollar prize is the fifth largest ever offered.
And if someone wins at that level it will be the biggest jackpot since the more than one billion dollar prize handed out in Michigan in 2021.
No one has been able to match all the number since April 15th when someone from Tennessee won more than 20 million dollars
The next drawing will take place this Friday night.