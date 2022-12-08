"No lack of transparency" Nogales Mayor defends City's use of COVID relief funds

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Some residents in Nogales are questioning the City's use of COVID relief funds and transparency behind how the tax payer dollars are being spent.
A small group of peaceful protesters showed up to the City Council's meeting Wednesday evening.
Among them was Fernando Alvarez, who describes himself as an independent auditor of the City Council. He told News 4 Tucson that he's been paying close attention to the Mayor and Council's decisions the past few months.
He said he's been requesting public records to review how tax payer dollars are being spent.
Alvarez said he's concerned by the lack of resident input for how the latest batch of COVID relief funds will be spent.
Last month, the Nogales City Council voted to use the $3.35 million in COVID relief funds to help finance various city operations.
The plan now allocates around $700,000 to the Police Department.
Four other departments including Public Works and Parks and Rec. will each get around $624,000.
The City has not broken down exactly how those departments will use the money.
“Most jurisdictions were very specific. Tucson has a detailed listing of how every dime should be spent through that Covid fund. We are not doing that in Nogales," Alvarez said.
During Wednesday's meeting the Council voted unanimously to spend around $600,000 of the COVID funds to purchase new radios and equipment for the police department.
The Nogales Police Chief was present to explain the need. He said the current equipment is aging and that it's crucial to be preemptive to make sure the equipment doesn't fail.
Alvarez admitted he was satisfied with the Chief's explanation and the need for the radios. He said he hopes the City is just as transparent with the other uses of the funds.
News 4 Tucson spoke to Mayor Arturo Garino about the claims of a lack of transparency. He adamantly denied there being any lack of transparency.
He said City Department Directors know best about where the funds are needed most.
Garino believes the people raising concerns are a small minority and that the majority of people trust in the council's ability to make decisions for them.
"Who elected us? The people of Nogales, when they elected us, they elected us to make good decisions," Garino said.