...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH
TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND
151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

No injuries reported in crash on WB I-10 east of Vail

Police Lights
Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays were reported on the southeast of Tucson after a vehicle collision took on Interstate 10 near Vail Tuesday afternoon.

According to Rincon Valley Fire District, the crash took place on westbound I-10 at milepost 285.

Officials say westbound I-10 was restricted to one lane in the area in reference to the crash. The restrictions have since been lifted.

While further details surrounding the crash have not yet been released, RVFD confirmed that there were no injuries sustained in the collision.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

