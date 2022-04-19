No injuries reported in crash on WB I-10 east of Vail

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays were reported on the southeast of Tucson after a vehicle collision took on Interstate 10 near Vail Tuesday afternoon.
According to Rincon Valley Fire District, the crash took place on westbound I-10 at milepost 285.
Officials say westbound I-10 was restricted to one lane in the area in reference to the crash. The restrictions have since been lifted.
While further details surrounding the crash have not yet been released, RVFD confirmed that there were no injuries sustained in the collision.
