No crime suspected after 3 transported to hospital in dog attack

TUCSON (KVOA) — An investigation is underway after a family dog bit multiple people in Flowing Wells Monday morning.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the dog reportedly became aggressive and bit three individuals at home located near Fairview Avenue and Wetmore Road at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

PCSD the injuries were serious enough to require the individuals bitten to be transported to the hospital for further treatment.

At this time, PCSD said there is no criminal aspect to the investigation. 

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

