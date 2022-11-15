No charges for Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine dealings

Rudy Giuliani will not face charges for his dealings with Ukraine ahead of the 2020 election.
Giuliani was accused of trying to dig up dirt on the Bidens in Ukraine to benefit former President Donald Trump.
Federal prosecutors say a grand jury that looked into whether he violated U.S. Lobbying laws did not recommend filing charges.
While acting as trump's lawyer, Giuliani had numerous interactions with Ukrainian officials.
Giuliani's actions became a focus of trump's first impeachment trial.
Giuliani's attorney says he is pleased about the formal decision not to bring charges.