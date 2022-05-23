No arrests yet made in triple shooting at Funky Monk

TUCSON (KVOA ) - For the second time this month, there has been a shooting at a local downtown or midtown bar.
Over the weekend, the Funky Monk is where three people were shot.
Tucson Police Department said they were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One victim was released within hours of being admitted, no word on the remaining two.
The Funky Monk was closed on Monday. It was inside the bar where TPD told News 4 Tucson the shooting took place.
A patron who was inside the bar captured the chaos on her cell phone.
In that video, you could hear gun shots, and also a man holding a gun was seen running.
It happened during the early morning hours on Sunday.
Detectives said, a group fight broke out inside the bar. Shots rang out and, in the video, people could be seen running for safety.
Investigators are through the video and others trying to piece together what happened and who was responsible for the shooting.
Robert Grace was not anywhere near the shooting but frequents the downtown area.
When asked about the shooting over the weekend, he replied with the following statement.
"That's wrong. I get it that people might feel the need to protect themselves but if you have a problem with somebody you should talk about it."
Eli Montano also frequents downtown when he heard about the shooting.
"It's crazy on the street, so just someone brings out a gun is not surprising," he said. "It's just people now seem to think murder is OK and people can pop out a gun and shoot, and they don't think about the lives they take away."
No arrests have been made. TPD is continuing to investigate. If the public has any information call 88-Crime or 520-882-7463.
TPD says they are continuing their investigation.