No. 15 Arizona Baseball starts road trip with a win

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Grand Canyon bludgeoned No. 15 Arizona 19-3 in the Wildcats home opener back on February 22.
The Wildcats got a measure of payback Tuesday night with a 5-3 win over the Antelopes at Brazell Field in Phoenix.
GCU led 1-0 in the sixth when UA's bats awoke thanks to home runs by Mac Bingham and Daniel Susac.
Arizona plated one in the seventh and two in the eighth to push their lead out to 5-1.
Reliever Eric Orloff got the victory in relief of starter Chandler Murphy. He worked 3.1 brilliant innings to keep Arizona in the ballgame
Murphy, making just his third start of the season, worked four innings and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out three. Wildcat southpaw Holden Christian entered to slam the door in the ninth
Arizona's five-game road trip continues this weekend in the Pacific Northwest for a three-game series against the Washington Huskies. Game one on Friday is set for a first pitch of 6:05 p.m. MST
