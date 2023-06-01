Nineteen-year-old indicted for assaulting TSA agents in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Nineteen-year-old Ma’Kiah Cherae Coleman was indicted on May 17, by a federal grand jury in Phoenix for assaulting Transportation Security Administration officers and interference with airport security screening personnel.
The indictment claims that, at around 6 a.m. on April 25, at Sky Harbor International Airport, Coleman interfered with TSA officers who were conducting security screenings at a terminal.
The indictment also states that during her interference with TSA officers, Coleman injured two TSA officers; specifically, she grabbed one officer by the hair, forcing the officer’s head down against a table, and hitting the officer in the head multiple times, and elbowed the other TSA officer in the head.
According to the indictment, Coleman also is said to have bit the hair of a third TSA officer.