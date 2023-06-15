Nine veterans head to Mexico for a healing adventure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Nine people are on their way to the shores of Mexico for a weekend of camaraderie and fishing, and they all share an unbreakable bond.
The nine on the trip are all Purple Heart recipients heading off on a healing adventure.
"It's therapeutic being around other veterans. We all come from different walks of life, different areas of the United States, and different jobs, different purpose," said veteran Joel Tavera.
Tavera came all the way from Florida for this weekend at sea. While serving, he was severely injured in a rocket attack.
"I lost both my eyes. One was blown out and the other was fried like an egg. I was burned over 65 percent of my body. My finger tips are burnt to the bone. I lost my right leg below the knee," said Tavera.
But just like in combat, Tavera refuses to give up.
"I found in 2012 that I could get back outdoors again and that was my therapy. My therapy was getting out in the woods, realizing that I could go hunting, go fishing, catch some wonderful big fish, eating lots of fish," said Tavera.
Organizing the trip is three Tucsonans with the non-profit Outdoor Adventures for Wounded Veterans.
"We started at three guys the first year and we got to as many as 15 veterans each year," said Robert Dryden, one of the group organizers.
This is their 12th year making this excursion possible.
"Seeing the camaraderie that we create with the veterans. I mean, that's what I get out of this. They come to tears at the award ceremony at the end and ask why do you guys do this for us? Just because, look what you guys did for us. This is our way of giving back," shared Dryden.
The nine veterans will be arriving back in Tucson on Sunday.
