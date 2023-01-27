Nice weekend in store!

Beautiful day on tap we just have to get through another cold morning! Temperatures are in the 20s and low 30s but will warm into the 50s and 60s later today.
Today through the weekend looks beautiful with highs approaching seasonal averages by tomorrow and Sunday. Overnight lows will still be cold in the 20s and 30s but there will be a few more spots waking up above freezing compared to the past several mornings. On Sunday, the wind will begin to pick up as the next system approaches.
This system will bring a chance for scattered valley rain and mountain snow Monday night into Tuesday. This is a cold system so temperatures will drop from the upper 60s this weekend into the low to mid 50s by Tuesday. At this time, the snow level could drop as low as 3,000' but little to no accumulation is expected in the valleys as most of the moisture will be gone by the time the snow level drops.
Overnight lows will be near or below freezing next Wednesday and Thursday morning but highs will rebound back into the low 60s by next Thursday afternoon.
- Today: Warmer with tons of sunshine. High: 62°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 34°
- Tomorrow: Near average and mostly sunny. High: 67°