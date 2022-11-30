Nice warm up!

On the colder side with a few clouds this morning but temperatures will rebound into the mid 70s for the warmest spots and we'll see tons of sun this afternoon. Big changes on tap for the weekend including heavy rain for parts of Southeastern Arizona!
We're waking up to temperatures mainly in the 30s and 40s this morning with highs warming into the 60s 70s this afternoon, which is above normal for this time of year.
Temperatures will climb above average the rest of the week with highs pushing into the mid to upper 70s for the warmest spots. Temperatures will start to cool down to near normal in the low 70s this weekend with a decent chance for showers as well!
We haven't seen measurable rain in Tucson since October 10th, which was 51 days ago! Thanks to subtropical moisture from the southwest, that's about to change! Our chance for rain will begin as early as Friday evening with the best coverage expected Saturday and Saturday night. Showers could linger off and on Sunday and Monday. This will impact your outdoor plans on Saturday especially.
This atmospheric river of moisture has shifted southward over the last 24 hours and that means some parts of Southeastern Arizona will miss out on the rain.
The heaviest rainfall will continue to be to the south and east of Tucson with totals ranging from 0.5" to 1.0", especially for the mountains in Cochise County! Totals in Tucson will range from trace amounts to to 0.25" and areas to the west could miss out completely. Temperatures will remain on the warm side so that means the snow level will not drop below the mountain tops. Unfortunately, no snow this time around!
- Today: Clouds decrease, warmer. High: 76°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 44°
- Tomorrow Mostly sunny and warm. High: 77°