Nice cool down!

It will be breezy at times this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph. Otherwise, expect a cooler than average day with tons of sunshine on tap!
An area of low pressure to the west will keep wind gusts around 20 to 25 mph in the forecast today and around 30 mph tomorrow! Remember to secure loose objects and be on the lookout for patchy blowing dust, especially east of Tucson. Thankfully, this system continues to cool us down with highs only warming into the upper 70s and low 80s for the warmest spots today. After a cooler than average afternoon, temperatures will be able to drop into the 30s and 40s across Southeastern Arizona by tomorrow morning.
This weekend, expect a breeze, tons of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s! If you have any outdoor plans, the mornings will be cool and pleasant and the afternoons will be gorgeous! Temperatures begin to warm back to near or above average by early next week but there are no 100 degree days in the next 7 days.
- Today: Cooler and breezy. High: 82°
- Tonight: Clear and colder. Low: 47°
- Tomorrow: Cooler and windy. High: 82°