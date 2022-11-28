NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. removed from flight

NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off of an American Airlines flight by police Sunday morning.
Officials say the wide receiver was removed after crew members attempted to wake him up before departure.
Crew members say they grew concerned because Beckham "appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness."
However, Beckham refused to exit the plane which was bound for Los Angeles.
The incident comes days before the football free agent is expected to meet with teams including the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.
Beckham took to social media and stated that he has never had an experience like this before.