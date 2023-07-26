 Skip to main content
Next Ones Up: Former Salpointe Catholic point guard inspires next generation of leaders

  • Updated
  • 0
Salpointe grad Evan Nelson's Next Ones Up initiative

TUCSON (KVOA) - For many college athletes, summertime means training, completing an internship or just relaxing. 

Former Salpointe Catholic Point Guard and current Harvard Basketball player Evan Nelson decided to do something a little different. 

Former Salpointe Catholic point guard and current Harvard Basketball player Evan Nelson created the Next Ones Up initiative. It provides middle and high schoolers with the building blocks for success in college and beyond.

"A lot of my previous work was centered around philanthropy," he said. "The next step was running something on my own."

When thinking about how he would spend the summer after his sophomore year at Harvard, Nelson knew he wanted to give back. 

"I was lucky enough to have a community and circle of people around me who poured so much into me," he said.

Evan-Nelson-20-cuts-down-the-nets

Senior Evan Nelson savors cutting down the nets for Salpointe Catholic's first boys basketball state championship

Nelson is giving Tucson middle and high school students those same building blocks for success, with the 'Next Ones Up' initiative. He's already a leader on the court as captain of the Harvard Men's basketball team. Now he's bringing those skills to the classroom, inspiring the next generation of leaders. That includes Renessa Silvas, an incoming 8th grader at Flowing Wells Junior High. 

"I actually thought the camp was about basketball at first," she said. "I didn't know I was going to do anything like this."

Silvas was pleasantly surprised. 

"I thought about my future and this is another step to get where I want to go," she said.

Next Ones Up initiative

Over the last 10 weeks, Silvas and other students have learned everything from financial literacy, to resume building and public speaking. They also spoke with mentors in different careers and created their own community service projects. 

"I think that was pretty cool that I can help the community out on my own," she said. "With Evan's help it was easier than I thought it was."

Next Ones Up initiative

Nelson said his favorite part was watching the students come out of their shells. 

"They came in super shy," he said. "By the end they were super outspoken. Now I can barely tell them anything. As much as they were learning from me, I was learning from them."

The free summer program wrapped up this week, but Nelson plans to offer more services during the school year. That includes study groups, college guidance and mentorship. For more information, visit nextonesup.org.

