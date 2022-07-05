NEXT LEVEL: 2-time wrestling champion Austin Scott heads to Oregon St.

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Many athletes can suit up and compete in sports at the high school level but only a select few can take that step to the next level.
Austin Scott is one of those in the Class of 2022.
The two-time wrestling state champion from Mountain View High School will begin his collegiate career in Corvallis, Oregon this Fall when he suits up for the Oregon State Beavers.
Scott started his prep career at Ironwood Ridge but blossomed when he transferred to the north side power Mountain Lion program in conjunction with joining Danny Vega's Tucson Cyclones Wrestling Club.
He made the state final at 145 pounds as a sophomore in 2020 where he lost to Sunnyside star Sebastian Robles (Iowa).
Scott followed that loss up with back-to-back state championship victories at 152-pounds (2021) and 157-pounds (2022).
He won a national championship this spring at 160-pounds at the Folkstyle tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Scott plans to study Business Management at Oregon State.
