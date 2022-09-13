News 4 Tucson's Destiny Quinn competing in Tucson's "Dancing With Our Stars"

TUCSON (KVOA) — News Four Tucson's Destiny Quinn is competing in Tucson's 13th annual "Dancing With Our Stars" event.
This event raises money for the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona.
It will be held at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6 p.m. until midnight.
You can purchase a ticket here.
Over 1.4 million diapers are needed every year to help Southern Arizona with community diaper need.
The Diaper Bank's goal is to ensure that no family within Southern Arizona goes without diapers.
For every $1 dollar donated, the Diaper Bank can distribute $3 worth of diapers to Southern Arizona families.
Destiny will be performing the East Coast Swing alongside dance professional, Luke Aldrich of the Music in Motion Dance Studio.
The Mirror Ball Trophy will be awarded to the Star who raises the most money.
Help Destiny take home the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on Sept. 24 by donating to this link.