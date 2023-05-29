News 4 Tucson sponsors Father of the Year Gala

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson is proud to partner with BizTucson on this year's Father of the Year Awards Gala.
Five local dads are being honored on Sunday, June 4 at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort. It will be held in the Kiva Ballroom.
Proceeds from the event benefit the University of Arizona Steele Children's Research Center.
This year's honorees are:
Peter Backus - President, P.B. Trading Company, Inc.
Shane Clark - Command Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.), Arizona National Guard, U.S. Military Honoree
Vance Falbaum - Managing Director / Financial Advisor, RBC Wealth Management
Reggie Geary - Senior Director of Development, University of Arizona Wildcat Club
Dave Heeke - Vice President and Director of Athletics, University of Arizona
Every day this week, News 4 Tucson Anchor Robbie Reynold will be profiling each honoree on News 4 Tucson Today and News 4 Tucson at 4 PM.
For more information on the Father of the Year Awards Gala, how to buy tickets, and how to donate, click on this link: Father's Day Council Tucson
You can also pick up the Spring 2023 edition of BizTucson Magazine for more information on each of the honorees.