News 4 Tucson sponsors Father of the Year Gala

Tucson, Arizona skyline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson is proud to partner with BizTucson on this year's Father of the Year Awards Gala.

Five local dads are being honored on Sunday, June 4 at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort. It will be held in the Kiva Ballroom.

Proceeds from the event benefit the University of Arizona Steele Children's Research Center.

This year's honorees are:

Peter Backus - President, P.B. Trading Company, Inc.

Shane Clark - Command Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.), Arizona National Guard, U.S. Military Honoree

Vance Falbaum - Managing Director / Financial Advisor, RBC Wealth Management

Reggie Geary - Senior Director of Development, University of Arizona Wildcat Club

Dave Heeke - Vice President and Director of Athletics, University of Arizona

Every day this week, News 4 Tucson Anchor Robbie Reynold will be profiling each honoree on News 4 Tucson Today and News 4 Tucson at 4 PM.

For more information on the Father of the Year Awards Gala, how to buy tickets, and how to donate, click on this link: Father's Day Council Tucson

You can also pick up the Spring 2023 edition of BizTucson Magazine for more information on each of the honorees.

