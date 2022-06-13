Newell and Astiazaran lead local field at AJGA's Click/HSL Championship

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Nine local golfers competed at the recent American Junior Golf Association event held at Tucson Country Club.
The Jim Click/HSL Properties Championship saw a field of 48 boys and 24 girls ranging from ages 12-to-19 compete in the 54-hole tournament. The event was put on by the Tucson Conquistadores.
Ironwood Ridge senior-to-be Zoe Newell took 4th place (-3) overall. Newell has played on three straight Division II state champion teams for the Nighthawks.
Salpointe Catholic's Carlos Astiazaran was the top local finisher on the boys side. The rising senior finished nine-under and tied for fifth.
Astiazaran was 4th last Fall at the Division II state tournament. He won the Tucson City Junior Championship in early June.
Reigning Division II state champion Brasen Briones (Ironwood Ridge) finished tied for 12th (-5).
Both girls winner Alice Ziyi Zhao of (China) Irvine, California and boys champion Rylan Johnson of Gilbert, Arizona broke the tournament scoring record.
Zhao led wire-to-wire and finished 17-under par (199). It was her sixth top-5 career AJGA finish.
Johnson, who is signed to play collegiately at Oregon State, had two eagles and 22 birdies to finish 22-under-par (194). It was Johnson' first AJGA win.
Here is how all the Southern Arizona players fared:
GIRLS
- (4) (-3) Zoe Newell (Ironwood Ridge)
- (18) (+22) Mia Cesarek (Catalina Foothills)
- (T22) (+31) Lily Huether (Salpointe Catholic)
- (24) (+39) Ella Walsh (Rincon-University)
BOYS
- (T5) (-9) Carlos Astiazaran (Salpointe Catholic)
- (T12) (-5) Brasen Briones (Ironwood Ridge)
- (T19) (-2) Finn Meister (Cataliina Foothills)
- (T26) (E) Andrew Bowers (Ironwood Ridge)
- (T42) (+11) Jackson Rustand (Sabino)
